comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.10.2023 | 11:27 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Deepika Padukone in and as Lady Singham: Rohit Shetty introduces the most brutal cop of the cop universe

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone in and as Lady Singham: Rohit Shetty introduces the most brutal cop of the cop universe

en Bollywood News Deepika Padukone in and as Lady Singham: Rohit Shetty introduces the most brutal cop of the cop universe

Rohit Shetty finally shares the first look of Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rohit Shetty is all set to revive his cop universe after Sooryavanshi with Singham Again. The film will not only feature Ajay Devgn but also Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in extended cameos. Along with them, Rohit has introduced the highly-anticipated fourth cop in the universe and it is none other than Deepika Padukone. The filmmaker has unveiled the first look of his Lady Singham essayed by the Pathaan actress.

Deepika Padukone in and as Lady Singham: Rohit Shetty introduces the most brutal cop of the cop universe

Deepika Padukone in and as Lady Singham: Rohit Shetty introduces the most brutal cop of the cop universe

Rohit Shetty and Deepika Padukone mark their reunion after Chennai Express with the cop universe. Introducing the new avatar of Deepika, who will also be making a grand appearance in the upcoming Singham Again, it has been revealed that she will be essaying the role of police officer Shakti Shetty. Giving a sneak peek into the role, Rohit described her character in the social media post, which he shared on October 15, saying, “Meet The Most Brutal And Violent Officer Of Our Cop Universe… Shakti Shetty... My Lady Singham… Deepika Padukone” He also described how a woman can change from a ‘Sita’ to ‘Durga’ as he added, “Naari Sita Ka Bhi Roop Hai Aur Durga Ka Bhi...”


Interestingly, this makes Padukone the only actress to have been a part of the spy as well as the cop universe created by massive filmmakers like Rohit and Aditya Chopra. Also, the cop universe marks her first collaboration in a film universe with husband Ranveer Singh, who essays the character of Simmba. While his post revealed that the actress will be doing a role in Singham Again, it is yet to be seen if she will be sharing the screen with her husband aka Simmba.


Speaking of Singham Again, the film is expected to have gone on floors earlier this month. It is the third film in the Singham franchise whereas the fifth film in the cop universe, that is being put together by Rohit Shetty. Besides this, Deepika Padukone is also expected to get a spin off movie that focuses of the journey of Shakti Shetty as a cop. But details of the same are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar to join Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty – Ranveer Singh for Singham Again in Hyderabad today

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Permanent Roommates 3: This slice-of-life…

After benefiting on National Cinema Day,…

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar unveil new…

SCOOP: Sunny Deol signs Rs. 50 crore deal…

Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi pens…

Khushi Kapoor on The Archies, “There’s a lot…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification