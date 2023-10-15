Rohit Shetty is all set to revive his cop universe after Sooryavanshi with Singham Again. The film will not only feature Ajay Devgn but also Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in extended cameos. Along with them, Rohit has introduced the highly-anticipated fourth cop in the universe and it is none other than Deepika Padukone. The filmmaker has unveiled the first look of his Lady Singham essayed by the Pathaan actress.

Deepika Padukone in and as Lady Singham: Rohit Shetty introduces the most brutal cop of the cop universe

Rohit Shetty and Deepika Padukone mark their reunion after Chennai Express with the cop universe. Introducing the new avatar of Deepika, who will also be making a grand appearance in the upcoming Singham Again, it has been revealed that she will be essaying the role of police officer Shakti Shetty. Giving a sneak peek into the role, Rohit described her character in the social media post, which he shared on October 15, saying, “Meet The Most Brutal And Violent Officer Of Our Cop Universe… Shakti Shetty... My Lady Singham… Deepika Padukone” He also described how a woman can change from a ‘Sita’ to ‘Durga’ as he added, “Naari Sita Ka Bhi Roop Hai Aur Durga Ka Bhi...”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)



Interestingly, this makes Padukone the only actress to have been a part of the spy as well as the cop universe created by massive filmmakers like Rohit and Aditya Chopra. Also, the cop universe marks her first collaboration in a film universe with husband Ranveer Singh, who essays the character of Simmba. While his post revealed that the actress will be doing a role in Singham Again, it is yet to be seen if she will be sharing the screen with her husband aka Simmba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)



Speaking of Singham Again, the film is expected to have gone on floors earlier this month. It is the third film in the Singham franchise whereas the fifth film in the cop universe, that is being put together by Rohit Shetty. Besides this, Deepika Padukone is also expected to get a spin off movie that focuses of the journey of Shakti Shetty as a cop. But details of the same are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar to join Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty – Ranveer Singh for Singham Again in Hyderabad today

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.