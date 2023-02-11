After names of Bollywood actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi got embroiled in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs. 200 cr extortion case, television actress Chahatt Khanna went on to make a startling revelation about her relationship with the alleged conman. In an interview, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress had stated that Sukesh had proposed to her in Tihar jail. And now, recent reports have it that the conman has filed a Rs. 100 cr defamation suit against Khanna.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar files Rs. 100 cr defamation suit against Chahatt Khanna

In recent reports, the counsel of Sukesh Chandrashekhar has claimed that the statements given by Chahatt Khanna has allegedly done ‘irreplaceable harm’ to his reputation and ‘damaged’ it. For the unversed, in an interview with Bombay Times, Chahatt had opened up about how she met Sukesh when she was asked to attend a school event in Delhi in May 2018.

She was quoted saying, “I travelled to Delhi on May 18, 2018. At Mumbai airport, I met a woman named Angel Khan, who said she would accompany me to the event. When we landed in Delhi, we took a car to go to school. But after a while, we suddenly stopped and she said that we would have to change cars, as this one would not be allowed inside the school premises. We then moved to a grey Innova and within a few seconds, I realised we were outside the Tihar jail. When I asked her about this, she said we had to enter the school via the jail premises.”

She recalled the proposal and how Sukesh was all dressed up and even went on his knees for the proposal. She added, “He was dressed in a fancy shirt, had sprayed on a lot of perfume, and was wearing a gold chain. He introduced himself as the owner of a popular south Indian TV channel and the nephew of J Jayalalithaa. He said he had been arrested in an EVM-tampering case during elections but was being given VIP treatment in jail. He said he was a fan of mine and had watched my TV show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and wanted to meet me. I was frantic and told him, ‘Why would you call me here? I have left my six-month-old baby at home and have come here thinking it’s an event.’ Then, before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me. I shouted at him, saying, ‘I am married and I have two kids.’ But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids.”

Chahatt Khanna also appeared at the Patiala High Court in January to testify in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

