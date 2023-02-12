Rumours of Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of Kantara 2 is now put to an end by a source close to the film.

The world has seen the phenomenal success of Hombale films, Kantara. As the film is still conquering the hearts of the masses, it has also been flowing in a rumour of Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of Kantara 2. Much before this rumour comes to the surface a source close to production have come up with the clarification stating all these rumours baseless.

The rumors of Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of Kantara 2 are all baseless! Deets inside!

On Saturday, Urvashi shared a picture with actor-director Rishab Shetty posing happily with all smiles she captioned it as, "#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



A source close to the production house has revealed that “All the rumours around Urvashi Rautela casting in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue. Recently, Urvashi Rautela just happened to be on the same premises as Rishab Shetty, where she requested to meet the Kantara fame and he politely obliged. She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to these completely false rumours.”

As now we hear that all this buzz is baseless, we are eagerly waiting to hear more about the progress of the prequel of Kantara as announced by Rishab Shetty on the occasion of the film completing 100 days, recently. Rishab Shetty was seen speaking about the sequel of Kantara. He said, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year.”

He further added, “The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

The prequel for Kantara will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film will feature Rishab Shetty in the lead.

On the work front, Urvashi was recently seen winning hearts from the audience all over the world for her massive party anthem song Boss Party alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in film Waltair Vereeyya. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in Inspector Avinash. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.

Also Read: After Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tulu, Kantara releases in English

More Pages: Kantara Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.