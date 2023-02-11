Urvashi Rautela who is one of the youngest superstars along with being one of the highest-paid Asian actresses has got great news for all her fans out there. The actress never fails to grab the limelight no matter what. Urvashi is receiving so much love from the Tollywood industry for her phenomenal acting skills and performances. She recently took everyone’s heart by storm as she shared screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in the mega-budget Rs. 300 cr film Waltair Veeraya. The actress’s popularity has been increasing day by day.

Urvashi Rautela confirms being part of Kantara 2; poses with Rishab Shetty to share news

On Saturday, Urvashi shared the biggest and the most breaking news of 2023. The actress took to her social media and announced the news for all her beloved fans. She is all set to be part of Kantara 2 as a female lead actress, sharing an adorable picture with actor-director Rishab Shetty posing happily with all smiles she captioned it as, "#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading ???????????????????????????????? #RS."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “She deserve more and opportunities in movies. Rab janta hai kise kitni safalta dena or kab Dena hai..... She is the woman who deserves most in film industry,” while another user wrote, “Congratulations for the role ma’am.”

This is without a doubt one of the best things that has happened to the actress in 2023.

On the work front, Urvashi was recently seen winning hearts from the audience all over the world for her massive party anthem song Boss Party alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in film Waltair Vereeyya. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in Inspector Avinash. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela showcases her respect for Chiranjeevi in the most traditional way at Waltair Veerayya success event

More Pages: Kantara Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.