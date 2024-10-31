In a recent letter from Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, Sukesh Chandrashekhar addressed actress Jacqueline Fernandez, drawing parallels between their bond and the ancient Hindu epic, the Ramayana. Referring to Jacqueline as his “Sita” and himself as “Ram,” Sukesh claims his potential release would signify a “homecoming,” akin to Ram’s mythological return from exile. His statements, made public on October 31, 2024, highlight a sentimentality and his attachment to Jacqueline amid his ongoing legal troubles.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Festive Message to Jacqueline Fernandez

In his letter, Sukesh extended Diwali greetings to Jacqueline, noting that this Diwali holds special significance as he awaits the resolution of two pending bail cases. He wrote, “Baby our love story is nothing lesser than our great Ramayan…just like my Lord Rama who returned from Vanavas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanavas, for my Sita, Jacqueline.”

In the message, Sukesh also referenced Jacqueline’s recent trip to Paris, complimenting her look in a series of black attire photos, claiming it’s his favourite colour and spotting something “special” between them in these pictures.

A “Legendary Love Story” and Public Promises

Beyond personal reflections, Sukesh expressed his perception of their connection as “legendary,” believing that people misunderstand their bond. “The world might think I am crazy,” he wrote, “but what does the world ever know what is between us… Crazy people are the ones who have changed the way the world is today, hereby our love story yesterday, today, and tomorrow is going to set an example and stump the world like us.”

As a surprising addition, Sukesh announced an extravagant gift initiative for Jacqueline’s fans in connection with her latest music release, ‘Stormrider.’ He declared that the top 200 fans who engage with the song on YouTube by streaming and commenting would be eligible for prizes, including “25 Mahindra Thar Roxx” vehicles and “200 iPhone 16 Pro.” This offer is open until December 25, with winners set to be announced on Christmas.

Ongoing Legal Challenges for Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar remains a highly scrutinised figure due to his alleged involvement in a large-scale financial fraud scheme. His case, involving allegations of extortion and money laundering, is among India’s high-profile financial scandals, with charges dating back to his operations from Tihar Jail in Delhi. Known for impersonating government officials, Sukesh reportedly swindled hundreds of crores from influential personalities.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s association with Sukesh has drawn significant media attention. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sukesh allegedly gifted her luxury items worth crores, leading to her being questioned as a witness. She has denied knowledge of Sukesh’s alleged criminal activities, stating that she was unaware of his illicit dealings. Another Bollywood actress, Nora Fatehi, was also questioned regarding gifts from Sukesh. Both have cooperated with the investigation, maintaining they did not know his reported actions.

Charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Sukesh Chandrashekhar faces several legal battles.

