The conman has also written that he has sent across a birthday gift for the actress and has described it as a ‘work of art’.

Despite the many times Jacqueline Fernandez has denied her association with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently imprisoned for fraud, the latter continues to send several love letters to the actress on multiple occasions. The recent one talked about him sending a birthday present to Jacqueline who celebrated the special day on August 11 and along with that, he also dedicated the song ‘Sajni’ from the Aamir Khan production Laapataa Ladies.

Jacqueline Fernandez gets new letter from Sukesh Chandrashekhar; conman dedicates ‘Sajni’ song from Laapataa Ladies

Sukesh Chandrashekhar started the letter with a note on how he came across of some of the recent photos of Jacqueline Fernandez. “Baby my Baby, saw your new pictures, God how can someone be so pretty, Baby you are just too extremely pretty. On this note, I have two things to dedicate to you my love, today,” his letter read. “Baby, first I wanna dedicate an apt song, which is my current mood, and right now feelings for you, and the song is “SAJNI” from Lapata Ladies. Baby every line in that track is for you. I really don’t know how my day and night is passing without you around me or me talking to you,” the letter added.

Further it continued, “My Second Dedication is unveiling a stunning Art Work of your Portrait installed in the upper Deck of your Birthday Gift. Lady Jacqueline, which is enroute to Mumbai, as of now. Bomma my Baby, you know whats special about this Art Work, it’s a Work which is straight out of my dreams, which is brought to reality, and now installed in your Baby Lady Jacqueline, for you my Sajni, I hope you will like it.”

He concluded the note adding, “Baby my love, just two more to go, Can’t wait my Love, I Love you my Jackie, every second only thinking about you my Baby Boo. Love you like crazy my Sajni, my Botta Bomma. You are amazing my love”.

