Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has made a startling revelation about his plans to move out of Mumbai, citing his growing discontent with the Hindi film industry. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the Gangs of Wasseypur director expressed frustration with what he described as the "stifling" environment created by the industry’s current practices and mindsets.

Creative Burnout in Filmmaking

“I am moving out of Mumbai,” Kashyap stated emphatically, explaining that his dissatisfaction stems from the escalating costs of filmmaking and the growing focus on profitability over creativity. “Now it is difficult for me to go out and experiment as it comes at a cost, which makes my producers think about profit and margins. Right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about how to sell it. So, the joy of filmmaking is sucked out,” he lamented.

The director revealed his intention to relocate to the South, where he believes there is more creative stimulation. “I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die as an old man. I am so disappointed and disgusted by my own industry,” he said.

Criticism of Talent Management Agencies

Kashyap reserved harsh criticism for talent management agencies, accusing them of exploiting young actors for profit and prioritizing stardom over genuine talent development. “Nobody wants to act—they all want to be stars. The agency won’t make anybody a star, but the moment someone becomes a star, the agency makes money off them. They will brainwash them and tell them what they need to do to become a star. They won’t send them to workshops but to the gym—it’s all glam-glam because they have to be massive stars,” Kashyap explained.

He also shared an incident involving an actor who distanced themselves on the advice of their agency, only to return seeking guidance after being abandoned by the agency. “This is what the agency does—they just make money off you. They aren’t invested in building new careers,” he added.

Ghosted by Friends and Industry Peers

Anurag Kashyap further revealed his disappointment with actors he once considered friends. “My actors, whom I thought of as friends, ghost you because they want to be a certain way. That happens mostly here; it doesn’t happen in Malayalam cinema,” he noted.

The filmmaker’s disillusionment with the Hindi film industry contrasts sharply with his recent experience in Malayalam cinema, where he made his acting debut in the film Rifle Club.

