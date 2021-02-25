Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.02.2021 | 12:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Sudhir Mishra to trace the rise of British Raj in India for his next

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For his next film, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra plans on revisiting the history of India. The filmmaker is currently developing a period drama that traces the rise of the British Raj in India during the 19th century.

Sudhir Mishra to trace the rise of British Raj in India for his next

Reportedly, the story is set in 1840. The filmmaker feels that it is time to tell our own stories so that the next generation knows the stories of our freedom. The show will take a hard look at what the British did to India and how they established their rule over the country.

Talking to a tabloid, Mishra said that he has written the first season. He said that considering the nature of the subject, the series has to be mounted on a massive scale and it will take them time to roll the project.

The web series has been envisioned by Mishra and backed by Applause Entertainment as a three season offering. Mishra further said that the series will be an international show and will include western actors alongside Indian artistes.

ALSO READ: Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra to unite for a quirky thriller

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooraj Barjatya’s next with Amitabh…

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to start…

Salman Khan to begin work on Tiger 3 after…

From Radhe vs Satyameva Jayate 2 to…

BREAKING: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer…

Huge offer from OTT platform for Radhe –…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification