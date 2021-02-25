Bollywood Hungama

Sanya Malhotra shares teaser of Pagglait; film to release on Netflix on March 26

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanya Malhotra got the perfect birthday present as Netflix dropped the teaser of her upcoming film Pagglait, slated to release next month. After stealing hearts with her performance in Ludo, Sanya is back on Netflix in this dramedy which takes viewers on an emotional journey with a true-to-life portrayal of a typical Indian middle-class family navigating a crisis. Sanya plays the role of the recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life - all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.

Sanya Malhotra shares teaser of Pagglait; film to release on Netflix on March 26

Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film boasts an ensemble cast consisting of veteran actors - Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.


Protagonist and birthday girl, Sanya Malhotra talking about Pagglait said, “So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

