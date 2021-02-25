Bollywood Hungama

Mumbai Saga’s first song ‘Shor Machega’ composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh to release on February 28

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga dropped the teaser of the film on Wednesday. Now, they are all set to release the first song from the film on February 28. The party song 'Shor Machega' is composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh with lyrics and vocals by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala.

With the teaser of the film already making noise, the makers of John Abraham - Emraan Hashmi starring Mumbai Saga along with composer- singer Yo Yo Honey Singh teased us with the announcing the release date of their first song - 'Shor Machega'.

Yo Yo Honey Singh along with Hommie Dilliwala took to Instagram late yesterday night to announce the song launch date and gave us audio glimpse of the party song.

Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta, produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir releases on 19th March 2021. The film also stars Suniel Shetty , Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar ,and Rohit Roy in prominent roles.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

New notification