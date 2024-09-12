Stree 2 hops on the BOGO trend; announces Buy One Get One free offer for September 13

The Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 continues to make waves at the box office as fans are loving the return of Stree, this time as a savior of Chanderi, in theatres. For the ones, who are yet to catch the film in theatres, the makers have announced the famous Buy One Get One (BOGO) Free offer on Friday, September 13.

Keeping up with the spooky theme of Stree 2, the makers announced this offer in a quirky way by sharing a poster of the horror comedy that made a reference to the superstition associated with Friday the 13th and it said, “Friday the 13th ko theatre bula rahi hai (she is calling you to theatres). Further indicating the offer for a plus one, it added, “Ek ticket pe ek ticket free. Akele mat jaana (don’t go alone)”.

Friday the 13th just got a whole lot spookier! ????

Aisa offer phir nahin milega, so book your tickets now. Use the code STREE2 in the @bookmyshow app to avail this offer. Limited tickets available! Grab yours now! ???? - https://t.co/QnumQlriIm#Stree2 running successfully in… pic.twitter.com/MIZTMSUcmh — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) September 12, 2024



For the unversed, Stree 2 sees Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao teaming up yet again to fight against the spooky antagonists of Chanderi with their sidekicks Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee joining their battle. While the 2018 film fared well at the box office, the sequel experienced a record-breaking success among the masses who continue to appreciate the horror-comedy. Furthermore, the film was also appreciated for its surprising cameos from actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar. The film released in theatres on August 15 as an Independence Day special release.

Meanwhile, keen to take the franchise ahead as a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, the Amar Kaushik directorial also makes references to the Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya with the actor also making a special cameo in the film, indicating a potential collaboration in the future. Apart from these two films, Munjya, featuring Sharvari and Abhay Verma, is also a part of this universe.

