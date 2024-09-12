Indian actor, director, and writer Randeep Hooda, known for his contributions to Indian cinema and his commitment to environmental conservation, recently visited Delhi where he was hosted by the Hon. Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar at his residence in Enclave.

Randeep Hooda meets Vice President and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, receives heartwarming welcome

Yadav shared two pictures with Randeep on X, formerly called Twitter, and wrote: “Met artist Shri @RandeepHooda in Delhi. We spoke at length about several issues including his art and industry. Also, discussed his experience playing nationalist freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.”

It was a great pleasure and an honour to meet you @byadavbjp sir. The conversation drawing from your immense and deep knowledge on various subjects including environment, conservation and protection of nature was a very enriching experience for me. Furthermore your knowledge on… https://t.co/qyukYTXO5r — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 12, 2024

Randeep Hooda also responded to Mr. Yadavs warm welcome with gratitude and said, “It was a great pleasure and an honour to meet you @byadavbjp sir. The conversation drawing from your immense and deep knowledge on various subjects including environment, conservation and protection of nature was a very enriching experience for me. Furthermore your knowledge on cinema was refreshing/energising. Thank you for your time and hospitality

The meeting at Enclave was not only graced by the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar but also Shri Vineet Dhanda Shri Varun Jamwal.

The actor is also known for his wildlife photography, love for animals, and his philanthropic contributions. Engaging in a conversation exchanging knowledge and thoughts on each other’s field, Randeep also met the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Whig the latter announced on social media.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda recently announced his association with Sunny Deol and director Gopichand Malineni.

Also Read : Lin Laishram celebrates husband Randeep Hooda’s birthday with heartfelt video: “Your passion, kindness, and love for life inspire me everyday”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.