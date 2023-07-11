Fans of horror comedy franchise of Dinesh Vijan is all set to return yet again. The makers have announced the return of Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. While the two actors took to social media to share the good news with their fans, now they have added another update related to Stree 2. The makers have announced the commencement of the shoot along with a short clip.

Stree 2: Filming begins for Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy sequel

Not too long ago, a video of Shraddha Kapoor departing from the Mumbai airport found its way online. It was being said that the actress is taking off to shoot for the upcoming horror comedy, which will once again be set against the backdrop of the small town Chanderi. Announcing that Stree 2 is going to get bigger and better, the makers unveiled a motion poster of sorts, which showcased glimpses of the Stree universe, the caption read, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aatank! (Once again Chanderi is terrorized) स्त्री २ (Stree 2) filming begins! Aa rahi hai who (she is coming) - August 2024!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)



Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan production are teaming up with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee once again for Stree 2. The sequel also promises to bring an array of other fresh surprises which will once again feature thrilling, chilling elements and is expected to leave the audiences entertained with its fun gimmicks. Released in 2018, the original Stree was a beloved blockbuster. Rumours also had it that the Stree franchise is also a part of the horror comedy universe, which Dinesh Vijan has been creating, along with Bhediya.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Suri says Shraddha Kapoor calls him every year to thank him for ‘Aashiqui 2’ on the film’s anniversary, watch

More Pages: Stree 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.