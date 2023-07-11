CBFC has intended to give the Diljit Dosanjh film an A certificate and has also asked the makers to make 21 changes after certification.

RSVP Movies has hit the correct tone with many of its films and delivered outstanding cinema. One of the most important films from the production company is Jaswant Singh Khalra, which has been in the news for several reasons, and it will soon be hitting the big screen. The biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal received the certification of an Adult Only movie and the CBFC has also asked the makers to make over 20 cuts, despite the A rating. Followed by this, the makers have moved the court over the CBFC’s decision.

Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move court after CBFC recommends 21 changes; hearing to be held on July 14

In the latest development related to the film it is reported that the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) gave the film an A Certificate since the CBFC team found certain portions of the film fictionalized and dramatized which they did not like. Makers have been also suggested to make about 21 changes as recommended in the CBFC report, which includes removal of certain dialogues, the movie's disclaimer, and its title.

In protest over the cuts and changes suggested by the CBFC, RSVP Movies by Ronnie Screwvala filed an appeal to the Bombay High Court under Section 5C of the Cinematograph Act, arguing that the cuts violated Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution and that the cuts were not covered by Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act and the proceeding related to this will be addressed on July 14, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. before Hon. Justice RI Chagla.

A source close to the film revealed that the biopic was first sent for certification last year adding, “The film was initially submitted to the CBFC for certification in December 2022. However, certification was slow, and even after over three months passed, the CBFC stayed mute. In May 2023, RSVP filed a writ suit to the Bombay High Court seeking orders against the CBFC to decide the certification application. The CBFC stated at the hearing that a decision regarding the film's certification will be made by May 26, 2023. But, it's still pending!”

Directed by Honey Trehan, the film is based on the true life of celebrated human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The biopic stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role while Arjun Rampal appears in a crucial role in the upcoming release.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal and Diljit Dosanjh’s film Ghallughara secures A certification despite 21 cuts from CBFC

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.