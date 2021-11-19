A brand new poster for Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg’s much-awaited film adaptation of the musical West Side Story has been released. From 20th Century Studios, Disney India will release the film in cinemas on December 10, 2021.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film’s creative team includes Kushner, who also serves as an executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and Grammy Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman, who arranged the score; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, who supervised the cast on vocals; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan, who served as executive music producer for the film.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

