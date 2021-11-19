Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.11.2021 | 12:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Satyameva Jayate 2 Antim – The Final Truth 83 Maidaan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler to release on December 10 in India

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

A  brand new poster for Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg’s much-awaited film adaptation of the musical West Side Story has been released. From 20th Century Studios, Disney India will release the film in cinemas on December 10, 2021.

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler to release on December 10 in India

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film’s creative team includes Kushner, who also serves as an executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and Grammy Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman, who arranged the score; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, who supervised the cast on vocals; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan, who served as executive music producer for the film.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

ALSO READ: Full length trailer of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler is grand

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Revealed: Jaya Bachchan to play negative…

Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan to get…

Kangana Ranaut’s plea to transfer defamation…

Asha Bhosle in pursuit to get Sanjay Leela…

FIR filed against Javed Akhtar on comparison…

Thane court issues notice to Javed Akhtar on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification