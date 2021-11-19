South Korean zombie movie Train to Busan is all set to get an American remake which will reportedly be called Last Train to New York. The title reveals some ideas on how the American producers plan on localizing the hit zombie film.

Tucked away in a story about an upcoming reboot of the 1992 Steven Seagal action vehicle Under Siege, Deadline revealed that Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto will direct the Train to Busan remake called Last Train to New York. While the details are kept under wraps, the new name at least gives the destination.

In the original Korean hit Gong Yoo starrer Train to Busan, the film starred a father and daughter pair traveling to Busan from Seoul by train. Unfortunately, a zombie outbreak traps the two and their fellow passengers on a one-way train ride to hell as they’re forced to fend off zombies within the confines of a high-speed rail. Depending on how closely the American remake follows this plot, Last Train to New York will seemingly change the destination to New York City. Since it takes about three hours to get from Seoul to Busan by train a similar route in the United States means our heroes could be traveling from Washington D.C. or Boston, which takes four hours.

Tjanjanto is a talented action and horror director with his credits including films like The Night Comes for Us and May the Devil Take You, makes him a good pick for a Train to Busan remake. The original Train to Busan was released in 2016.

