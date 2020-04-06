Ajay Devgn and S S Rajamouli go back a very long way. And it’s surprising that it’s taken them so long to finally work together in Rajamouli’s eagerly awaited RRR. Devgn and Rajamouli have been planning to collaborate for the last 9 years. In 2012 for the Hindi version of Rajamouli’s Eega the director met Ajay Devgn and Kajol and hit it off instantly. The star-couple readily did the voiceover for the Hindi version of Eega (Makkhi).

Speaking to me about finally getting to work with Ajay Devgn, the extremely humble and incontrovertibly brilliant Rajamouli said, “Ajay Sir’s character is extremely important for the film. I needed an actor whose face and every word he utters oozes honesty and integrity. I needed an actor the whole country would believe in what he says or does.”

Elaborating on why only Devgn fitted the bill Rajamouli says, “I think if I spell out the requirement and ask who the best actor to play the role is, 9 out 10 people would say Ajay Devgn. We are extremely happy and grateful that he accepted the role and played it to utmost perfection.”

