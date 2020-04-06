Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.04.2020 | 2:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

SS Rajamouli on signing Ajay Devgn for RRR

BySubhash K. Jha

Ajay Devgn and S S Rajamouli go back a very long way. And it’s surprising that it’s taken them so long to finally work together in Rajamouli’s eagerly awaited RRR. Devgn and Rajamouli have been planning to collaborate for the last 9 years. In 2012 for the Hindi version of Rajamouli’s Eega the director met Ajay Devgn and Kajol and hit it off instantly. The star-couple readily did the voiceover for the Hindi version of Eega (Makkhi).

SS Rajamouli on signing Ajay Devgn for RRR

Speaking to me about finally getting to work with Ajay Devgn, the extremely humble and incontrovertibly brilliant Rajamouli said, “Ajay Sir’s character is extremely important for the film. I needed an actor whose face and every word he utters oozes honesty and integrity. I needed an actor the whole country would believe in what he says or does.”

Elaborating on why only Devgn fitted the bill Rajamouli says, “I think if I spell out the requirement and ask who the best actor to play the role is, 9 out 10 people would say Ajay Devgn. We are extremely happy and grateful that he accepted the role and played it to utmost perfection.”

Also Read: SS Rajamouli’s title confusion; Here’s what RRR really is titled

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal,…

Ekta Kapoor to forsake one year salary of…

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya to make his debut…

Vikrant Massey will be spending his birthday…

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification