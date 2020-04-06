Arjun Kapoor has come out to support and help those in need amidst the coronavirus crisis in India. The actor has tried to help as many by contributing to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Arjun announced this on his social media through a detailed note on these five contributions that he has already made. He says, “India is in the midst of a crisis and as responsible citizens, we need to do our bit for our fellow brothers and sisters in need. I’m trying my best to help as many people possible by humbly contributing.”

Arjun joins a list of Bollywood bigwigs who have already pledged their support for the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. About the other three contributions, Arjun says in his note, “GiveIndia is working non-stop to help provide cash in the hands of daily wage earners who have lost their jobs/have no source of income due to the lockdown. The Wishing Factory is doing remarkable work with thalassemia patients from low-income groups so that they receive blood transfusions during the lockdown, especially since blood transfusions are not included under essential services.”

The actor has lent his helping hand to his industry too by supporting the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He says the FWICE is “my industry’s backbone, the people without whom no film can be shot/made. We all regard them as our family.”

Arjun also urged others to come forward and support as many people as possible. “We can only fight COVID-19 if we stand united. I urge all of you to come forward and support to the best of your abilities.”