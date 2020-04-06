Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.04.2020 | 2:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Sanjay Gupta begins working on Mumbai Saga post-production

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Corona pandemic has hit the entire planet and most countries have been hit hard with the pandemic. Last week, with a nationwide lockdown of 21 days, work in the film industry has also come to a halt. However, Sanjay Gupta, who was busy with the last shooting schedule of his Gangster drama Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal in lead, is making the most of technology and digital connectivity to keep the wheels in motion. The Director tweeted about how he had started work on final cut on the film, and was closely working with his editor Bunty Nagi. Sanjay Gupta stated, "I begin the most crucial part of the film which is locking the final cut. Only this time my editor Bunty Nagi & me are miles apart instead of being in the same room. But thanks to the internet we are virtually together.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Sanjay Gupta begins working on Mumbai Saga post-production

Mumbai Saga captures the changing face of India’s financial capital. The film is based on events from the 80s and 90s that show how the long skyscrapers and malls replaced the mills in Mumbai and all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

Mumbai Saga is produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir, and Anuradha Gupta.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal,…

Ekta Kapoor to forsake one year salary of…

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya to make his debut…

Vikrant Massey will be spending his birthday…

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification