For months now we have all been wondering what RRR, the title of S S Rajamouli’s film meant. It turns out that the maverick director was trying to get the rights of the title Raghupati Raghav Rajaram. Having failed to acquire it, the RRR acronym was given another interpretation altogether.

The RRR now stands for Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi (and never mind if those words are in the English language). In Telugu it is Roudram Ranam Rudhiram and in Tamil it is Irattam Ranam Relattiram. All the conflicting multi-lingual interpretations to the RRR acronym could be a problem.

Rajamouli’s film titles have always been pithy, mostly one-worded like Eega, Magadheera, Baahubali. This is the first time he has selected multiple titles in different languages for the same film. Could be a matter of conflict for the film’s box office interests?

