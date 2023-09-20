SS Rajamouli set to present biopic on Father of Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke, announces Made In India: “Our boys are ready and up for it”

A day after reports suggested that filmmaker SS Rajamouli was set for his next big project, it turns out that he is presenting a biopic on the Father of Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his social media to announce Made In India, which will be presented by him and produced by Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya, along with Varun Gupta. The film will be directed by Jawaani Jaaneman fame Nitin Kakkar.

SS Rajamouli set to present biopic on Father of Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke, announces Made In India: “Our boys are ready and up for it”

The announcement teaser of Made in India had a tagline which said, “Indian cinema has witnessed many biopics. This is a biopic of Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli presents to you, Made in India.” Rajamouli wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA…”

When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride,

Presenting MADE IN INDIA… pic.twitter.com/nsd0F7nHAJ — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 19, 2023

Karthikeya wrote, “It’s been years since I wanted to fulfill my dream of becoming a producer. The moment has come. MADE IN INDIA… With utmost responsibility, taking this up as a challenge. Cheers to my producing partner, @VarunG0707, and the director @nitinrkakkar.”

It's been years since I wanted to fulfill my dream of becoming a producer. The moment has come. ???????? MADE IN INDIA… With utmost responsibility, taking this up as a challenge. Cheers to my producing partner, @VarunG0707 , and the director @nitinrkakkar. pic.twitter.com/Jiw1bpBkix — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) September 19, 2023

For unversed, Dadasaheb Phalke, whose full name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, is known for making the first full-length Indian feature film, Raja Harishchandra, which was released in 1913. It has been reported that he was credited as director and producer in as many as 90 films in his career.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.