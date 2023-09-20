comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.09.2023 | 1:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Anil Kapoor granted protection for his personality rights by Delhi High Court

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anil Kapoor granted protection for his personality rights by Delhi High Court

en Bollywood News Anil Kapoor granted protection for his personality rights by Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court safeguards Anil Kapoor's personality rights.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Delhi High Court has granted Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor protection for his personality rights following his plea, similar to the protection granted to Amitabh Bachchan earlier. Kapoor had sought safeguarding of his name, voice, signature, and image rights.

Anil Kapoor granted protection for his personality rights by Delhi High Court

Anil Kapoor granted protection for his personality rights by Delhi High Court

According to ANI's report, the actor has approached the High Court to request a lasting order preventing the violation of his Publicity/Personality rights by individuals in general, as well as social media platforms, websites, and mobile applications. This pertains to the unauthorized use of his name, voice, signature, image, or any other distinctive characteristic associated solely with him, whether for commercial or personal benefit, without his explicit permission.

The defendants stand accused of utilizing various aspects of Kapoor's persona and misusing them for publicity and financial gain. These actions include using his image for motivational purposes, employing his dialogues and name, setting his voice as a ringtone, and using his photographs alongside the term ‘jhakkas,’ as well as creating face masks adorned with his pictures.

Legal counsel has cited previous judgments to assert that such elements of an individual's personality are eligible for protection. Additionally, the court has been apprised of proposed guidelines by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs aimed at safeguarding consumers against deceptive practices.

In addition to these measures, the court has prohibited the use of artificial intelligence tools to manipulate Kapoor's image and the utilization of his image in GIFs for monetary gains or any commercial activities that could potentially infringe upon the veteran actor's rights.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations in a cameo role after The Night Manager, which received critical acclaim. His upcoming projects include Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read: “Bollywood needs to make more movies by and for women,” says Anil Kapoor after Thank You For Coming premiere at TIFF 2023

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Manoj Bajpayee kick starts Bhaiyya Ji on the…

Taapsee Pannu adds luxurious…

Aryan Khan's directorial debut Stardom set…

Dev Anand's Juhu residence sold for ₹400…

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are…

Ganapath: A Hero is Born unveils Kriti…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification