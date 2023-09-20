Delhi High Court has granted Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor protection for his personality rights following his plea, similar to the protection granted to Amitabh Bachchan earlier. Kapoor had sought safeguarding of his name, voice, signature, and image rights.

Anil Kapoor granted protection for his personality rights by Delhi High Court

According to ANI's report, the actor has approached the High Court to request a lasting order preventing the violation of his Publicity/Personality rights by individuals in general, as well as social media platforms, websites, and mobile applications. This pertains to the unauthorized use of his name, voice, signature, image, or any other distinctive characteristic associated solely with him, whether for commercial or personal benefit, without his explicit permission.

The defendants stand accused of utilizing various aspects of Kapoor's persona and misusing them for publicity and financial gain. These actions include using his image for motivational purposes, employing his dialogues and name, setting his voice as a ringtone, and using his photographs alongside the term ‘jhakkas,’ as well as creating face masks adorned with his pictures.

Legal counsel has cited previous judgments to assert that such elements of an individual's personality are eligible for protection. Additionally, the court has been apprised of proposed guidelines by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs aimed at safeguarding consumers against deceptive practices.

In addition to these measures, the court has prohibited the use of artificial intelligence tools to manipulate Kapoor's image and the utilization of his image in GIFs for monetary gains or any commercial activities that could potentially infringe upon the veteran actor's rights.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations in a cameo role after The Night Manager, which received critical acclaim. His upcoming projects include Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

