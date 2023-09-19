Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the mahurat pooja as well as his first day of shoot for the film.

Manoj Bajpayee, who made waves this year with the film that challenged blind faith and blind belief on godmen Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, is all set for his upcoming project. In fact, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the talented actor took to social media to announce the first day of his shoot as well as also decided to give his followers a sneak peek into the mahurat pooja of the upcoming venture, which is titled Bhaiyya Ji.

Manoj Bajpayee kick starts Bhaiyya Ji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Going by the photo shared by Manoj Bajpayee on Instagram, the makers decided to kick off the project on a good note by also keeping the clapperboard as a part of the ceremony. The actor is expected to reunite with the Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai team along with his wife Shabana and he has also expressed happiness in this collaboration in a note posted along with the photo, saying, “Today marks the first day of my film BHAIYYAJI as both an actor and producer at Aurega Studios (@auregastudiosofficial). I'm working alongside @apoorvsinghkarki01, @vikramkhakhar & #ShabanaRazaBajpayee and the super strong support from @vinod.bhanushali & @kamlesh_bhanushali1 at @bsl_films, as well as @iamsameksha and @itsshaeloswal at @ssoproductions. Filming begins for #BhaiyyaJi Your blessings mean everything as we embark on this journey. Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Many fans of the star showered their luck and wished the actor good luck for the upcoming project.

Speaking of the film, Bhaiyya Ji will be shot in Uttar Pradesh for 45 days. Apart from Manoj, the movie is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee and Vikram Khakhar. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

