Earlier titled SRI, now Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne the film takes audiences through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla. T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films have now announce that their highly anticipated film starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika , Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar, is all set to release on May 10 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will bring together the casting coup of Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika , Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar for the first time. Talking about playing a character inspired by real-life yet again, Rajkummar Rao had earlier expressed his excitement about the film in a statement and had said, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project."

The biopic narrates the remarkable life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries. Hailing from a small, nondescript village in rural Andhra Pradesh, Srikanth Bolla has faced adversities and overcome challenges. Born blind to poor, uneducated parents, Srikanth has faced immense opposition and struggle early in life right from his birth to fighting a long-standing legal battle with the state after class 10 to opt science stream. However, Srikanth always had bigger dreams, he not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colours but also managed to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. A strong, trailblazing visionary as he firmly believes that vision is much more than eyesight, and has to do more with the mind!

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on May 10, 2024.

