Leaked photos from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana offer a first look at Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in costume.

New images from the highly anticipated film Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari have surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy. The photos offer a glimpse into the film's star-studded cast and elaborate costumes.

Lara Dutta, Arun Govil start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; photos from set LEAKED!

The trending photos showcase actors Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, and Sheeba Chaddha in their respective costumes. Reports suggest Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi, while Arun Govil, best known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the 1987 Ramayan TV series, takes on the role of King Dashrath. Sheeba Chaddha reportedly embodies the character of Surpanakha.

A fan club shared the photos on social media (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "Shoot for the biggest movie of Indian Cinema - Ramayana has started. Casting is already looking, I have high hopes from this one directed by very talented Nitish Tiwari." This social media buzz follows the recent viral photos of Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Rama, practising archery in preparation for the film.

Shoot for The BIGGEST movie of Indian Cinema - RAMAYANA has started. ???? Casting is already looking ????, I have high hopes from this one directed by very talented Nitish Tiwari ????#ArunGovil #LaraDutta #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #Yash #SaiPallavi #Ramayan ???? pic.twitter.com/HAmguvmmFc — αbhι¹⁸ (@CricCineHub) April 4, 2024

In a recent interview, veteran actor Arun Govil expressed his confidence in Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama. Speaking to Bollywood Spy, Govil stated, "From what I know about him, he works very hard. He is a cultured individual with strong morals and values. I have observed this on multiple occasions. I am very sure he will try his level best. It should come out well."

Meanwhile, fans and moviegoers are eagerly awaiting Nitesh Tiwari to make an official announcement about the project.

Also Read: Oscar-winners Hans Zimmer, AR Rahman to team up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Report

More Pages: Ramayana Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.