Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet is set to appear alongside her daughter Mia Threapleton in award-winning British anthology drama series, I Am.

According to a Deadline report, Kate Winslet will appear with her daughter Mia Threapleton in I Am Ruth, with filming set to start at the end of April. As with both previous series, three each new episodes will be named after its lead character, with further cast and narrative details to follow. The stories for each film have been developed in a creative partnership with the leading actors, with semi-improvised dialogue. The series of distinctive single films explores the experience of women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal.

Created, written and directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage, the series has built on its strong debut in 2019 when it debuted as Channel 4’s most successful new 10pm drama in six years. So far, I Am has featured several renowned actresses like Vicky McClure, Samantha Morton, Gemma Chan, Letitia Wright, Lesley Manville and Suranne Jones.

Kate Winslet expressed her excitement about working with Dominic on I Am and said, “I have always admired Dominic’s work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories. British television is at an all time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now.”

