The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul which is due to premiere on April 18 on AMC, will feature Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reviving their iconic roles and guest star in the spinoff, starring Bob Odenkirk as the titular con artist-turned-lawyer.

The news was confirmed by AMC network on Twitter with a photo of Walter White (Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Paul) along with a simple caption that read, “They’re coming back.”

Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould previously announced the news at Saturday's PaleyFest during a panel for the show, although he was tight-lipped about the details of their return to the franchise, according to Variety.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould said on the panel. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

"If you can believe it, there's more," added star Bob Odenkirk before Gould cut him off. Aaron Paul revived his role as Jesse in Netflix's 2019 spin-off film El Camino, which took place immediately after the events of the Breaking Bad finale. Cranston and Odenkirk also had cameos in the movie. Cranston was a four-time Emmy winner for his five-season run as Breaking Bad’s Walter White, while Paul grabbed gold three times for playing Jesse Pinkman.

Better Call Saul also stars Rhea Seehorn and Giancarlo Esposito directed the fourth and sixth episodes of this season, respectively, as announced at PaleyFest. As the outlet notes, many other characters from Breaking Bad have made their way into spin-off series throughout its first five seasons, including Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), Don Eladio (Steven Bauer) and the Salamanca twins (Luis and Daniel Moncada). Even Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) made cameos.

