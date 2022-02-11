South Korean actor Heo Sung Tae has reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19 and all his scheduled plans have been cancelled.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the Squid Game actor’s agency Hanahreum Company released a statement on Friday (February 11) informing about the actor’s diagnosis. “On Thursday, after Heo was in contact with someone who was confirmed with the virus, he took a test which came out positive,” the agency said in a statement. “He took a PCR test and tested positive today.”

The agency further mentioned that the actor has “completed the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, and he was going to get his third dose soon.” The actor has no major symptoms and has halted all his scheduled activities.

Heo Sung Tae began his acting career back in 2011 and currently has over sixty film and television credits in his name. He grew immensely popular after Netflix’s 2021 hit survival thriller series Squid Game, where he played the character of a mobster named Jang Deok Su. He has also appeared in the JTBC television drama series Beyond Evil (2021) and Netflix original sci-fi series The Silent Sea (2021).

Also Read: Snoop Dogg sued over alleged sexual assault and battery ahead of Super Bowl Halftime performance

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.