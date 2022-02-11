The power trio of Varun Dhawan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari is all set to collaborate on a project. The shooting for their maiden collaboration will commence from March 15 onwards and will be shot at multiple locations over 3 months. Now, it is being reported that the amazing trio will be joined by Southern sensation, DSP aka. Devi Sri Prasad.

According to a report by a web portal, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has brought in DSP on board as the music director of this yet-untitled film. According to the premise and world of this film, Sajid decided to get DSP to compose the entire album of the film. Talking of the film, it marks the reunion of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari after Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore, which won a National Award.

The team is in talks with multiple names to play the female lead. Actress Janhvi Kapoor's name has also been touted among the many actresses to play the female lead. The prep of the film is going on in full swing and it is all gearing up to go on floors next month.

