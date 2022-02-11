Riding on the fragrant trail of EVA’s successful return to woo its audience’s heart, the market leader in the deodorant brand for women in India, just added a sprinkle of star power. EVA Make It Special – a range of Signature Fragrances by Rakul Preet Singh.

With the new range of fragrances, there will be no dull moment in life. Each fragrance is unique, giving you a sense of confidence to spread your charm and leave a lasting impression. The 3 variants are EVA Stand Out, EVA Sparkle Up, and EVA Shine On.

Each fragrance has been personally signed by Rakul Preet Singh, lending her star power to the fragrances. Talking about the latest range, Rakul Preet Singh: I have always believed that we all are born equal, yet we are all unique. And our uniqueness makes us stand apart. EVA perfectly personifies my style, my attitude… it personifies me. So, when the idea of introducing a range of signature fragrances emerged, I saw it as an opportunity to associate with the brand at a deeper level. All 3 variants in the Make It Special range – Stand Out, Sparkle Up & Shine One – are my favourites. One piece of advice – don’t just live the moment, MAKE IT SPECIAL with this special range of fragrances.

About the association, Vishal Vyas, AVP Marketing, TTK Healthcare Ltd had to say: Our association with Rakul Preet Singh has been the highlight of our earlier campaign. EVA’s wide and varied range of fragrances and the stylish, flamboyant, refreshing persona of Rakul fell into place like a perfect jigsaw puzzle. However, we wanted to have a stronger brand-celeb bonding, a deeper meaning to this partnership. So, we went a step ahead and introduced the Make It Special edition of signature fragrances by Rakul Preet Singh. We are confident that the brand-celeb duo will give you, the audience, and us a blockbuster.

Moving on to the brief for the campaign, Curry Nation Brand Conversations, the agency behind the latest commercial, had a dual challenge of not just sustaining the style quotient from the previous campaign, but also taking a leap ahead.

The commercial is a launch of the ‘Make It Special’ range of deodorants from Rakul Preet Singh. A sleek film that showcases transformation using a new-age and stylish execution. The signature range of ‘Make It Special’ – Stand Out, Sparkle Up & Shine On – deodorants play a significant role in transforming everyday situations into special events.

Talking about the insight, Priti Nair, Founder and Creative Director at Curry Nation, said: After the response of the first commercial in the market, we had to be absolutely sure that the next film has to be a notch higher. On content. On context. And of course, style. The transformation film, as it has been dubbed, gives you a glimpse in to how the EVA Make It Special range transforms everyday situations and helps you make them special. The new-age, sleek execution is just the icing on the cake.

