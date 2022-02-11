American rapper Snoop Dogg and his longtime friend Bishop Don Juan have reportedly been accused of sexual assault and battery.

According to People publication, a woman, identified as Jane Doe, has filed lawsuit against the rapper and his friend alleging that the rappers assaulted her in 2013. In the complaint filed in California on Thursday, Jane also alleged that she worked for Snoop Dogg and Don Juan as a stage dancer for their concerts and also received gifts in return.

In May 2013, Jane alleged she and a friend went to one of the rapper's performances at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California. They went to the VIP area during the event and "ran into" Don Juan.

As per the complaint filed, Don Juan allegedly invited Jane and her friend to Snoop's studio, where Jane’s friend stayed until "around midnight". She then mentioned that Don Juan told her, "I can take you home or I can take you back to my place with me", to which she replied she wanted to be taken home.

As the lawsuit further states, she fell asleep in the car and when she woke up, they retreated to Don Juan’s home where an "exhausted" Jane went back to sleep. Jane then alleged she woke to him forcing her to perform oral sex before he rolled over and left her alone.

She then claimed Don Juan urged her to get dressed and accompany him to a recording studio where Snoop Dogg was taping the television series Snoop Dogg's Double G News Network. She then went to the bathroom as she felt unwell and further claimed that Snoop entered after her and forced her to perform oral sex on him, which she did as she says she feared for her life.

The lawsuit alleged Snoop's "actions were sexually predatorial," stating that Jane "found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased [Snoop]. [She] felt pressured ... due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again."

As per People’s report, after Jane was granted a Right to Sue in December, she and the defendants decided to settle the issue in a private mediation on Tuesday (Feb. 8) and Wednesday (Feb. 9). Shortly after the meeting, Snoop shared a picture of notes on Instagram where he’s accused of suggesting Jane Doe a "Gold digger" and added a police officer, money bag, and judge emoji in his message.

Snoop Dogg and Campbell are currently accused of violating laws on sex trafficking, sexual battery and sexual assault. The allegations come ahead of Snoop Dogg’s Sunday's Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Jane Doe is demanding a jury trial, where she is seeking punitive damages and costs of her lawsuit. On Thursday (February 10), Jane Doe’s attorney Matt Finkelberg said in a statement that she "refuses to be silenced and intimidated any longer.” “Our client's hope is to inspire other victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery to understand that they have rights, will be protected, and although they are victims, they will not have to be silenced forever," he added.

Representatives from both the artists have not commented yet.

