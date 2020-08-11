The deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian has created a huge stir on social media. Some of the reports that have been carried on the news have been reportedly unverified. Some are even linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's death to actor Sooraj Pancholi. After stating that he didn't know her, Sooraj has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police.

The actor filed a complaint at Versova Police Station on August 10 alleging harassment by those who have linked him to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s deaths without any evidence. He has reportedly filed a complaint against certain media houses, Youtubers, and people spreading conspiracy theories on Facebook.

Last week, Sooraj rubbished all the claims about knowing Disha Salian. He took to Instagram to call out such reports as fake news. The news report claimed he posed with Disha at a party along with Athiya Shetty and others. However, Sooraj clarified that the girl in the picture is his friend and not Salian. He wrote, "Complete bullshit!! #FuckYouFakeMEDIA. Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously F*CK YOU AND F*CK YOUR FAKE NEWS! I’ve had enough."

Disha Salian's parents also wrote a letter to Mumbai Police for constantly being hounded by media for interviews and spreading false reports over her death.

On the work front, Sooraj Pancholi will next star in Hawa Singh.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

