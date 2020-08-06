Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 06.08.2020

Sooraj Pancholi lashes out at fake news after being linked to Disha Salian’s death

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian has created a huge stir on social media. Many reports have come to the limelight that are even unverified. Some are even linking Disha Salian to actor Sooraj Pancholi. The actor has denied knowing Salian in earlier reports.

Rubbishing one of these claims that the actor was lying about not knowing Disha Salian, he took to Instagram to call out such reports as fake news. The news report claimed he posed with Disha at a party along with Athiya Shetty and others.

However, Sooraj clarified that girl in the picture is his friend and not Salian. He wrote, "Complete bullshit!! #FuckYouFakeMEDIA. Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously F*CK YOU AND F*CK YOUR FAKE NEWS! I’ve had enough."

Disha Salian's parents have even filed a complaint with Mumbai Police on being constantly harassed by media for interviews over the death of their daughter.

ALSO READ: Celebrity manager Disha Salian who worked with Varun Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

