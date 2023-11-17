comscore
Last Updated 17.11.2023 | 8:46 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sony TV REACTS to ‘fabricated’ Kaun Banega Crorepati clip on Kamal Nath

The channel is actively addressing the matter with the cyber-crime cell.

Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sony TV has condemned the circulation of "manipulated videos" of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). In a statement released on Instagram, the channel said that it is "actively addressing this matter with the cyber-crime cell".

The statement said that the videos "misleadingly overlay fabricated voiceovers of the host and contestants and present a distorted version of the original content". Sony TV also urged viewers to refrain from sharing unverified content.

The statement comes after a video surfaced online in which a fake voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Congress leader Kamal Nath. The video was widely shared on social media, leading to accusations of bias against KBC and Sony TV.

This is not the first time that Sony TV has issued a warning against fabricated videos of KBC. In 2023, the channel had to take similar action after a video surfaced online in which a fake voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan asked a defamatory question about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan moved to tears as he receives 81st birthday wishes from Chiranjeevi, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan on KBC 15, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

