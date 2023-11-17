The channel is actively addressing the matter with the cyber-crime cell.

Sony TV has condemned the circulation of "manipulated videos" of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). In a statement released on Instagram, the channel said that it is "actively addressing this matter with the cyber-crime cell".

Sony TV REACTS to ‘fabricated’ Kaun Banega Crorepati clip on Kamal Nath

The statement said that the videos "misleadingly overlay fabricated voiceovers of the host and contestants and present a distorted version of the original content". Sony TV also urged viewers to refrain from sharing unverified content.

Misleading: This clip shows a manipulated version of our show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Fact: Please refer to the link below for the original video. https://t.co/RzAsjerlHd pic.twitter.com/1MBXDv2c2U — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 16, 2023

The statement comes after a video surfaced online in which a fake voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Congress leader Kamal Nath. The video was widely shared on social media, leading to accusations of bias against KBC and Sony TV.

This is not the first time that Sony TV has issued a warning against fabricated videos of KBC. In 2023, the channel had to take similar action after a video surfaced online in which a fake voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan asked a defamatory question about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

