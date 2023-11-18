The actress has sold her properties measuring 2,292 square feet (sq ft) for a whopping Rs. 6 crore in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently in India to attend Diwali, sold two of her penthouses in Mumbai and the buyer is director, screenwriter and producer Abhishek Chaubey. The actress has sold her properties measuring 2,292 square feet (sq ft) for a whopping Rs. 6 crore in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra sells two penthouses for Rs. 6 crore in Mumbai to director Abhishek Chaubey

As per a report in Money Control, Priyanka Chopra’s two penthouses are located at the Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara, Andheri in Mumbai. The first penthouse measures around 860 sq ft, and is on a higher floor. It was sold for Rs 2.25 crore. The second penthouse, which measures 1,432 sq ft, was reportedly sold at Rs 3.75 crore, as per the documents obtained by the publication. The stamp duty paid for the properties was around Rs. 36 lakh for both transactions which were registered on October 23, and October 25, respectively.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel which has been renewed for second season. She will next star in Ending Things with Anthony Mackie and Ilya Naishuller's Heads of State along with Idris Elba and John Cena.

