Who can forget MC Stan’s journey in Bigg Boss 16? The rapper, who won hearts and received love from audiences all across the country, emerged as the winner and will now be returning to the stage. The rapper will soon be entering Bigg Boss 17 stage but as a guest and he will be launching his highly anticipated song from the film Farrey, produced by Salman Khan which marks the debut of the latter’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

For the unversed, Rapper MC Stan will be making his Bollywood playback singing debut with the title track of the film Farrey, and the short clip of the song was unveiled in the recently trailer of the film which also stars Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit R Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni. The wait is coming to an end as he will be launching the song on the same Bigg Boss stage where he was crowned a winner. While being on the stage MC Stan also expressed his support towards contestant Munawar Faruqui with whom he shares a close bond.

MC Stan was approached by Salman Khan, who forged a great bond with rapper during the shoot of the last season. In fact, he is the one who roped in the musician for Farrey. It is certainly going to be exciting to witness MC Stan on the Bigg Boss stage again, and this time to launch his Bollywood playback debut!

On the other hand, talking about Farrey, the film revolves around an elite school where a middle-class girl named Niyati gains admission on scholarship but gets entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them cheat in exams through elaborate methods. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film is slated for release on November 24.

