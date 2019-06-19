John Abraham back on the sets of Pagalpanti after getting injured

John Abraham had a muscle tear while shooting for action sequences in Pagalpanti and was advised bed rest. He is now back to work as he needs to shoot a few crucial portions to complete the movie. He has recovered but not completely. At the same time, he does not want to delay the shoot.

Pagalpanti is almost wrapping up and John needs to be there for a 15 day schedule. John will resume work on June 30 and finish off a crucial bank scene, a song and remaining action scenes. His trainers are mindful of his injury and hence are giving him scenes keeping that in consideration.

John’s Pagalpanti stars Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak and will release on November 8, 2019.

