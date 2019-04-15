How Farhad Samji landed Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan’s exit

Farhad Samji will now be directing Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan was asked to quit overnight due to the #MeToo allegations put on him. The producer Sajid Nadiadwala has been Farhad Samji’s friend for a long time and since Farhad had directed Housefull 3, Nadiadwala thought it is best to let him helm the fourth instalment of the franchise. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Farhad was asked about his views on bagging the film, and his reply with restore your faith in fate.

He recalled, “It was the night of November 11, I was watching TV and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s song, ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ was playing when my phone rang and it was Sajid Nadiadwala’s call. I went to meet him the next day and bagged Housefull 4. Actually I was writing Housefull 4 and I had directed Housefull 3 and I was looking over its screenplay and writing. So, somewhere down the line I was creatively involved in this. So when the scene erupted, when they took the decision of letting me take the stand, it was more of a reward than pressure. Because, everybody works hard but when you receive the reward, and being commercial writers, we never expect an award in return of writing the dialogues. So, the biggest reward and award is being appreciated and Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar had that faith to give me such a big film and franchise to me. So, Housefull 4 is a blessing for me. The pressure of picking up the film from where it was left off was a lot and we had to make sure that it was does not seem off track, so that was a big task for me.”

