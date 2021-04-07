Bollywood Hungama

Sonu Sood launches a COVID vaccination drive all across India called Sanjeevani: A shot of life

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday took the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. The actor also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life", an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated and raise awareness.

Sonu Sood launches a COVId vaccination drive all across India called Sanjeevani: A shot of life!

Speaking about the same, Sonu Sood said: "I wanted to start this drive because I feel it is very important to bring that awareness among people who are still thinking whether they should get vaccinated or not. Family members should push their elder ones, people who are eligible to get vaccinated. It will only help them survive the times we are facing in the near future."

"We are doing this in many districts and a lot of villages in Punjab and different states. The awareness is not much and they still have double thoughts whether they should get vaccinated or not. That's why I wanted to get vaccinated in front of everyone and send the message across that don't think twice. We will get a lot of camps done. This is a movement that we are trying to start to increase awareness," he added.


The initiative is a CSR drive that intends to reach Indian citizens with relevant information about the Covid-19 prevention vaccine.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood warns frauds of dire consequences after a man was caught for posing as the advisor of Sonu Sood Corporation

