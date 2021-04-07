Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 07.04.2021 | 2:52 PM IST

Salman Khan to unveil the cover of Kabir Bedi’s autobiography

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan will unveil the cover of Kabir Bedi's autobiography 'Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor' today in an online interaction. Salman will also talk to the veteran actor about his illustrious life.

As per reliable sources, Kabir has given a highly honest account of his personal and professional life. The autobiography is keenly awaited and will ignite several discussions.

Also Read: Salman Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for Ajay Devgn

