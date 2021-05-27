As many lost their jobs in the entertainment industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, background dancers were also among the ones who lost their source of livelihood. But finally, a ray of hope has come for them, as Akshay Kumar has pledged for one-month ration kits for the families of the Cine Dancers Association members.

The CDA has about 800 members and most of them have lost their source of livelihood and incomes. They have been now working in courier services, vegetables vendors, as security guards or have joined telemarketing agencies for their source of income.

Now that Akshay Kumar has started this initiative, actor Sonu Sood and choreographer Rahul Shetty have come forward to join hands with him and help the dancers who have been out of work since March 2020.

Zahid Shaikh, of the CDA, confirmed the same that Rahul Shetty has sent ration kits to various members of the association. While Sonu Sood has been helping them since last year. Zahid also said that after the first unlock in the country only about 35 per cent of the members got work because dancers work in crowds and the government pandemic SOPs barred them from getting work. He also said that just before the second lockdown, there was a requirement for Brahmastra but then they were asked to reduce the number of dancers from 200 to 20 and even that is on hold now.

Talking about this, Rahul Shetty said that after he started getting requests from dancers for help, he decided to keep one point contact for them and it was CDA. He regularly sends ration kits to the office and dancers collect them from there. He further also said that dancers should always have a backup plan and have something to sustain themselves in these tough times.

Also Read: Sonu Sood requests people to save milk while reacting to fans showering his posters with milk

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.