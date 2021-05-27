Bollywood Hungama

Aditya Roy Kapur to soon head to Turkey to shoot remaining portions of OM – The Battle Within

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since the news of Aditya Roy Kapur starring in action thriller OM - The Battle Within broke out, there has been a lot of excitement amongst fans to watch Malang actor perform some deadly, never seen before action sequences. Expected to be an out-and-out actioner, the film will present Aditya in a fierce avatar.

According to insiders, Aditya Roy Kapur alongwith the entire cast and crew of OM will soon be heading to Turkey to shoot the remaining portions of the film. For now, makers are waiting for the Covid-19 situation to get better and accordingly the team would jet off.

Confirming the same, a source revealed, "Whole team is really excited to shoot the remaining portions of the film in Turkey. Aditya has been training hard and will be performing some special action sequences there specifically. They would be flying as soon as things get better, both in India and globally."

Directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios,  OM - The Battle Within is slated to hit the screens this year.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

