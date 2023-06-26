While Aryan Khan prefers to stay behind the camera, daughter of megastar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make her acting debut. Suhana Khan will be seen as Veronica in the upcoming Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies. While the film will release on OTT, we hear that the newbie has bagged her second film, a theatrical release with none other than her father and the Pathaan of Bollywoood, Shah Rukh Khan. The untitled venture, reportedly, will be produced under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan to pair up for the first time with daughter Suhana Khan for a Red Chillies film

In a report by Pinkvilla, a source has confirmed the details saying, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in the capacity of actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is now all set to work in multiple capacities in this yet-untitled film. The yet-untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The pre-production work has already begun, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors.” These reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will start work on it by the end of this year after he wraps up work on his film Dunki.

The source continued, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are ready to extend their bond further by venturing into a co-production. The yet untitled film is touted to be the first of the many collaborations in the offing for SRK and Siddharth Anand in the capacity of producer.” The report also mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are coming together because of the script’s demand. “It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity,” the source added.

Readers would be aware that Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his first collaboration with South filmmaker Atlee, in Jawan, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline for release.

On the other hand, along with Suhana Khan, The Archies also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda as well as Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film is slated for release on Netflix in November 2023.

