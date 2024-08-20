Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly putting her lavish Bandra apartment on the market. The news comes shortly after the actress hosted her wedding festivities with Zaheer Iqbal at the same residence.

A Luxurious Pad with a Price Tag

A recent video shared by a real estate agency revealed a stunning 4,200 square-foot apartment in Bandra West, boasting a breathtaking sea view and luxurious interiors estimated to be worth Rs 5 crores. The apartment is listed for sale at a whopping Rs 25 crores.

Fans quickly recognized the property as Sonakshi Sinha's residence, thanks to previous glimpses shared by the actress on social media and in an Architectural Digest India video tour. The apartment played a central role in Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding festivities, serving as the venue for the intimate celebrations.

A New Chapter

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Sonakshi had shifted in the above house last year in May. Sharing the news with her followers on Instagram, Soankshi shared a bunch of pictures along with a caption reading, “Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!”

Reportedly, the decision to sell the apartment comes after Sonakshi purchased another property in the same building for Rs 11 crores in September 2023. The actress has been balancing her personal and professional life, recently appearing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Besides the Netflix show, Sonakshi was also seen in a horror-comedy film, Kakuda, which was directly released on Zee5.

