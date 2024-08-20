comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.08.2024 | 5:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sonakshi Sinha puts Bandra apartment up for sale 2 months after tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonakshi Sinha puts Bandra apartment up for sale 2 months after tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal: Reports

en Bollywood News Sonakshi Sinha puts Bandra apartment up for sale 2 months after tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal: Reports
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly putting her lavish Bandra apartment on the market. The news comes shortly after the actress hosted her wedding festivities with Zaheer Iqbal at the same residence.

Sonakshi Sinha puts Bandra apartment up for sale 2 months after tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal: Reports

Sonakshi Sinha puts Bandra apartment up for sale 2 months after tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal: Reports

A Luxurious Pad with a Price Tag

A recent video shared by a real estate agency revealed a stunning 4,200 square-foot apartment in Bandra West, boasting a breathtaking sea view and luxurious interiors estimated to be worth Rs 5 crores. The apartment is listed for sale at a whopping Rs 25 crores.

Fans quickly recognized the property as Sonakshi Sinha's residence, thanks to previous glimpses shared by the actress on social media and in an Architectural Digest India video tour. The apartment played a central role in Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding festivities, serving as the venue for the intimate celebrations.

A New Chapter

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Sonakshi had shifted in the above house last year in May. Sharing the news with her followers on Instagram, Soankshi shared a bunch of pictures along with a caption reading, “Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Reportedly, the decision to sell the apartment comes after Sonakshi purchased another property in the same building for Rs 11 crores in September 2023. The actress has been balancing her personal and professional life, recently appearing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Besides the Netflix show, Sonakshi was also seen in a horror-comedy film, Kakuda, which was directly released on Zee5.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shares adorable vacation selfie, hint at recent getaway

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose and Ishwak…

EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor hasn't been…

The Buckingham Murders: Teaser of Kareena…

Abhishek Banerjee clarifies about losing out…

Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Suriya to clash in…

Maharashtra State Film Awards 2024: Asha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification