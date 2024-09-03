IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack premiered on Netflix on August 29 and opened to unanimous acclaim from the media and viewers. However, as days passed, a section of the viewers raised objections over the code names used by the hijackers in the show. The criticism was that these code names might give an impression that the terrorists belong to a certain community, which was not the case in reality. A few netizens did point out that the code names, mentioned in the web series, were actually used by the hijackers and even the Ministry of External Affairs’ website states the same. Yet, the controversy continued to grow.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack controversy: Netflix releases an official statement; updates opening disclaimer of the series

Netflix content head Monika Shergill was summoned to the office of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Delhi on September 3 over this matter. The same day, a press conference was held in Mumbai comprising the entire team of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

At the very beginning, the host of the event read out the official statement of Netflix on this controversy. The host said, “This is the only official statement on this matter. There are a lot of reports online and I request the esteemed members of the press to please refer to this particular statement.”

The statement read, “For the benefit of the audiences, unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and the code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of storytelling, and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation.”

Once the statement was read, the team of the show - actors Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Patralekhaa, Manoj Pahwa, director Anubhav Sinha and others - came on stage to take the event forward.

