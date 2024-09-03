comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.09.2024 | 6:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack controversy: Netflix releases an official statement; updates opening disclaimer of the series

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack controversy: Netflix releases an official statement; updates opening disclaimer of the series

en Bollywood News BREAKING: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack controversy: Netflix releases an official statement; updates opening disclaimer of the series
By Fenil Seta -

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack premiered on Netflix on August 29 and opened to unanimous acclaim from the media and viewers. However, as days passed, a section of the viewers raised objections over the code names used by the hijackers in the show. The criticism was that these code names might give an impression that the terrorists belong to a certain community, which was not the case in reality. A few netizens did point out that the code names, mentioned in the web series, were actually used by the hijackers and even the Ministry of External Affairs’ website states the same. Yet, the controversy continued to grow.

BREAKING: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack controversy: Netflix releases an official statement; updates opening disclaimer of the series

BREAKING: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack controversy: Netflix releases an official statement; updates opening disclaimer of the series

Netflix content head Monika Shergill was summoned to the office of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Delhi on September 3 over this matter. The same day, a press conference was held in Mumbai comprising the entire team of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

At the very beginning, the host of the event read out the official statement of Netflix on this controversy. The host said, “This is the only official statement on this matter. There are a lot of reports online and I request the esteemed members of the press to please refer to this particular statement.”

The statement read, “For the benefit of the audiences, unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and the code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of storytelling, and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation.”

Once the statement was read, the team of the show - actors Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Patralekhaa, Manoj Pahwa, director Anubhav Sinha and others - came on stage to take the event forward.

Also Read: Netflix India Content Head meets I&B ministry after IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack controversy: “All future content will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation’s sentiments”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office for Rs. 7…

BREAKING: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack…

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starrer Tu…

Netflix India Content Head meets I&B…

Alia Bhatt becomes global ambassador of…

PIL filed against IC 814: The Kandahar…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification