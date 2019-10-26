Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.10.2019 | 4:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Sohum Shah intends to make a prequel or sequel to Tumbbad

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor/Producer Sohum Shah became popular after the release of his 2018 film Tumbbad. The actor is currently filming for the Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. Sohum Shah didn’t take much time giving his nod to the film. In an interview, he said that the film despite being set in the world of stocks and shares; it is entertaining and engaging fare.

Sohum Shah intends to make a prequel or sequel to Tumbbad

The actor plays a stockbroker in the film that is reportedly based on Harshad Mehta. While the actor is currently enjoying his time in front of the camera, he also plans to resume his duties as a producer. He said that he and his Tumbbad team intend on making a prequel or sequel to the film, but have not finalized the story yet. Shah said that they always wanted to make it as a franchise.

When the actor was asked if his sensibilities as a producer influence the acting assignments he picks up, Shah said that he tries to understand if the story offers anything new and if he is enjoying it as an audience.

Meanwhile, the actor is all praise for co-star Abhishek Bachchan, as he said that the junior Bachchan is very focused when it comes to working. On the other hand, Sohum Shah recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the Kookie Gulati directed venture.

Also Read: Sohum Shah all set to romance Anushka Ranjan in Gulabi Lens

More Pages: Tumbbad Box Office Collection , Tumbbad Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan’s mother to give the first clap…

Ajay Devgn to kick start the third schedule…

Ajay Devgn plans to make a series of films…

Shah Rukh Khan recalls the time when he was…

Shahid Kapoor opens up about the age…

Shah Rukh Khan: I found myself ugly the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification