Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.10.2019 | 5:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Ajay Devgn to kick start the third schedule of Maidaan in Lucknow in November

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn has wrapped two schedules of the upcoming sports drama film Maidaan. Now, the actor will be heading to Lucknow for the next schedule of the film.

Ajay Devgn to kick start the third schedule of Maidaan in Lucknow in November

Talking about the same to a daily producer Boney Kapoor said that the month-long schedule in Lucknow will kick start on November 3. After that, the team will be shooting in Kolkata. The film focuses on the golden years of Indian football. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is also known as the father of Indian football for his achievements in making India a top nation in Football during his lifetime.

The film also features Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh who recently won the National Award for Best Actress for her role in the Telugu film Mahanati. This is the first time that Ajay and Keerthy shot together for the film. This movie also marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film is directed by Amit Sharma, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Also Read: Maidaan: Ajay Devgn is flattered and honoured to work with Amit Sharma

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan’s mother to give the first clap…

Ajay Devgn plans to make a series of films…

Akshay Kumar had a difficult time breaking…

Mumbai rains play a spoilsport for…

EXCLUSIVE! Is Rohit Shetty adding new…

Kriti Kharbanda says she and Pagalpanti…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification