SkyForce trailer out: Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya deliver goosebumps in patriotic action drama; rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo’ is cherry on the top, watch

The much-awaited trailer of SkyForce is finally out, promising a gripping cinematic experience packed with action, emotion, and patriotism. Led by Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, the film showcases the story of India’s first deadly airstrike, set against the turbulent backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions in the 1960s-70s. The trailer also teases the emotional journey of Veer’s character, who goes missing in action, and features a stirring rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo.’

Patriotism and Action Take Center Stage

Akshay Kumar shines in his patriotic avatar, delivering impactful dialogues and commanding scenes that promise to give audiences goosebumps. Veer Pahariya, in his debut role, shows promise with his intense portrayal. With heart-pounding action sequences and adrenaline-filled moments, the trailer sets the stage for an emotionally charged and action-packed narrative.

Behind the Scenes of SkyForce

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, SkyForce is produced by Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Amar Kaushik. The action choreography is helmed by Craig Macrae, known for his expertise in high-octane sequences. Speaking about the film last year, Sandeep Kewlani shared, “The dedication of the crew made this challenging project possible.”

A Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, the film stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Each brings depth and authenticity to the narrative, ensuring a memorable cinematic experience.

