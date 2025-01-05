The highly anticipated teaser of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, is finally here, following the release of two captivating posters that gave fans a first look at the intense world of Deva. These posters set the stage for what’s to come, with Shahid’s fierce and electrifying presence.

Deva teaser out: Shahid Kapoor brings high-speed action and electrifying dance to the big screen, watch

The excitement around Deva reached new heights with the Grand Fan Event, where fans gathered in large numbers for a mega celebration. The event featured a heartwarming interaction between Shahid Kapoor and his fans, where the actor expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for their support. Now, with the teaser, audiences get a glimpse into the crazy and chaotic world of Deva, packed with high-octane action, mesmerizing dance sequences, and a gripping storyline, leaving everyone thrilled and curious.

Shahid Kapoor, known for his versatile performances, is set to break new ground with Deva. The teaser highlights his intense avatar, showcasing jaw-dropping stunts and raw, unfiltered action sequences that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Whether it’s high-speed chases or explosive fight scenes, Kapoor’s commitment to his role is evident. His electrifying dance moves further elevate the excitement surrounding the film.

Adding to the film’s allure, Deva carries a nod to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy, with Shahid Kapoor embodying that powerful aura in a modern twist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Deva director Rosshan Andrrews decodes title of Shahid Kapoor starrer ahead of teaser release; calls it “conflict between the Asur and Dev”

More Pages: Deva Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.