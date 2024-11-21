Arjun Kapoor, who has received widespread praise for his first negative role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, has added another tattoo to his collection. Arjun recently unveiled his new tattoo, “Rab Rakha,” inked in Hindi on his shoulder. The son of Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor, who passed away just days before his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade. She died due to multiple organ failure on March 25, 2012.

Singham Again star Arjun Kapoor dedicates new ‘Rab Rakha’ tattoo in memory of his late mother

Arjun Kapoor dedicated his new tattoo to his late mother, Mona, sharing a heartfelt message, “रब राखा - May god be with you. My mother always said this – in good times and bad. Even today, it feels like she’s right here with me, guiding me, watching over me.

I got this tattoo on the eve of the Singham Again release, and now, as I stand on the brink of this new chapter, I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan. Thank you Ma, for teaching me faith. Rab Rakha, always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Earlier in January this year, Arjun Kapoor got another tattoo, a phoenix design, which garnered a lot of attention. He sports the tattoo on his arm. The Ki & Ka actor shared a message alongside it, writing, “For only from the ashes of who we were, can we rise to become who we are to be. #RisingFromTheAshes #Inked #2024.”

Two years ago, Arjun Kapoor shared in a Facebook post that tattoos are a “form of expression” for him. He wrote, “For me, tattoos are a form of expression and I love it! It’s cool, sexy, beautiful and I dig it. I have always wanted to sport tattoos in my films, and it is not a secret that I love tattoos deeply. For me, they are always personal. I’m always hunting for cool designs and talking to people about what my next one will be. So, Ek Villain Returns was an amazing project for me because I got to sport such insane tattoos that define my character and personality in the film. Getting inked holds a different meaning for everyone, for me it was always about imprinting a part of your soul onto your body. With this film, I can safely say that I have been reunited with my love for body art and I thank Mohit Suri for covering me with tattoos that I will cherish forever. I already have 3 tattoos. Time to maybe get 1 more.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the action-packed Singham Again, where he played the role of Danger Lanka. The movie, a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, also featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Also Read : Arjun Kapoor shares selfie with ‘partner-in-crime’ Parineeti Chopra and we can’t get over this Parma–Zoya reunion!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.